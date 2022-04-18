As you become aware of your true identity, you reclaim the understanding of how you exist throughout this entire universe and every universe it is connected to. This can feel exciting but also scary and lonely sometimes. Please remember that you are not alone. If you tune up your chakras you will be able to connect with the divine. Through feeling love you are connected to All That Is.

Through auric cords and connections of love between you and all you care about, you are in constant communication and contact with much more than you could ever be consciously aware of. Your love shines forth from you like radiant beams of light, and these beams of light pour forth such love that they can sustain life. What you perceive and how you feel therefore affects everything on Earth, throughout this universe, and throughout the multiverse. As you uplift your thoughts and feelings, you help raise consciousness everywhere.

Sometimes these cords of energy powerfully attract you to others. This is reflected in colloquial English expressions such as, “she pulled on my heartstrings”. These bonds can transfer healing to those in need, exactly when they need it and can provide you with intimate information about how your beloved ones are feeling. These connections of love energy also exist between you and those you have long forgotten, because they are part of the web of life that binds us all together. Like a nervous system, they carry information from one point of consciousness to another.

Be Guided By Your Chakra’s

You have the power to transform your awareness when you let your chakras be your guides. Your chakras are spinning, vibrating vortices. The word chakra came from Sanskrit, in which it means “wheel” or “spinning wheel”. The true nature of the chakra has more in common with a vortex or more accurately, a system of vortices, than a wheel. Each chakra has its own unique perspective and intelligence. When your chakras are fully active, energized and cleared, they can transform your life, heal you and help you to abundance… and more.

The brightly colored, spinning chakras in your energy body behave a lot like engines in an airplane or car. You depend on them to be running smoothly in order for you to get where you need to go in your life. You also depend on their functionality for your good health, ability to clearly perceive and communicate what is happening to you and around you, and even your ability to perform amazing psychic and psychokinetic feats. For your chakras to function well, they need to be tuned and energized.

(There are many different perspectives in regard to Chakra’s — you can read more detail about each individual Chakra in this section)

Tune Up Your Chakras

You can clear and tune up your chakras by seeing an energy specialist who can help you (in much the same way that you take your car in to a mechanic for a tune-up), or you can learn some basic skills for self-tuning your chakras. You also don’t need any special equipment, nor do you need to go to a certain location. Everything you require in order to self-tune your chakras you have within you right now.

Since chakras are vibrational in nature, they respond quite well to both color and sound therapy. Each of your seven basic chakras resonates in tune with a specific color and a specific musical tone, and by visualizing the colors and tones of each chakra one by one, you can effectively restore your chakras to their original brightness, clarity, and vitality. It definitely helps to request Spirit assistance in this process, so that your chakras will be tuned to their point of maximal balance and strength. You need your chakras to be open – but not too open, spinning smoothly – but not too fast or slow and shining brightly. As with most things in life, balance is the key to good health in your energy body, and you can best achieve this by intending it to be so and behaving accordingly.

You can tune up your chakras with the use of colors and musical tones. You can either visualize the colors and hum or sing the tones or you can play the included video’s.

Root Chakra

Your first chakra or root chakra is located at the very base of your spine, and is known as the kundalini chakra. This is the chakra that grounds you or centers you. This chakra connects you to the Earth below your feet. It is connected to the secondary chakras in your feet, and is associated with the adrenal glands. Basic survival and sexual energy is handled in the first chakra, and it can give you sudden bursts of strength and energy when you need it. Tune your root or base chakra by playing this video which is set at 432Hz or humming the musical note “A” while visualizing the color red.

Sacral Chakra

Your second chakra or sacral chakra is situated just below your navel. It’s known as the hara chakra, and is associated with the gonads. This chakra is identified with your center of emotions, and with gender identity. It is sometimes referred to as the Dan Tien in Chinese medicine. This is the place where you may find yourself feeling what others are feeling. Inadvertently picking up other people’s issues. Most healers need to keep a close eye on the second chakra. It’s easy to accidentally accumulate other peoples’ “stuff” there. Tune your second chakra by playing the video which is set at 480Hz. Otherwise try visualizing the color orange and humming/singing, the musical note “B”.

Solar Plexus Chakra

Your third chakra or solar plexus chakra is located at your solar plexus, between your navel and sternum and just below your lower ribs. This chakra is associated with the pancreas. This is a powerful chakra, which can control and manipulate any incoming energy. This is also the energy center in your body. It aligns your physical body with your spirit and intellect, and is your center for self-esteem. Tune your solar plexus chakra by playing this video which is set to 528Hz or visualizing a sunny yellow color and humming/singing or listening to the musical note “C”.

Heart Chakra

Your heart chakra is your fourth chakra and is located at your heart. It’s associated with the thymus gland. This chakra connects your spirit to your physical body. It allows you to channel love energy both inside your body and out into the world. A compassionate sense of humor is a sign of a very healthy heart chakra and you can see this in people who laugh at their own foibles with good-natured love. A healthy heart chakra allows one to keep healthy perspective even in the most troubling situations. Tune your heart chakra by playing this video which is set at 594Hz or visualizing the color emerald green and humming, /singing, the musical note “D”.

Throat Chakra

Your throat chakra is your fifth chakra and corresponds to your thyroid gland. It’s the center for expressive communication and making and keeping commitments. This chakra is the center for receiving clairaudient information. It allows people to hear psychic truths from seemingly mundane sources. You can tune your throat chakra by playing this video which is set at 672Hz. Otherwise try humming/singing the musical note “E” and visualizing the color of sapphire blue.

Third Eye Chakra

Your sixth chakra is your third eye chakra and is related to your higher mental and intuitive abilities. It is associated with the pituitary gland. Your sixth chakra is responsible for providing tremendous amounts of psychic information in a naturally clairvoyant manner. A healthy sixth chakra can ensure that you are on path and constantly finding support and valuable information in the most unusual and off-beat places. You can tune your sixth chakra by playing this video which is set at 720Hz. Alternatively by visualizing the color indigo and humming or singing the musical note “F”

Crown Chakra

Slightly above the top of your head is your seventh or crown chakra. This is the chakra which connects your energy body to Spirit. This is where you receive information about your life purpose and spiritual path. The crown chakra is associated with the pineal gland. It provides you with the highest level of spiritual knowledge and a deep understanding of who and what you truly are. You can tune your crown chakra by playing the video which is set at 768Hz. Alternatively visualize the color violet and sing the musical note “G”.

Tune Up Your Chakras For A Fine Tuned Body

When I finish tuning and energizing my chakras, I become more aware of their true nature – the power centers in my energy and physical body. Keeping them clean and clear is every bit as important to me as keeping my car running well. My quality of life depends on them completely. Just as you might schedule your car service, remember to make time for yourself in regard to chakra tuning. It doesn’t cost you any money and you’ll find the benefits to be an excellent investment of time and effort.

Shift Into Higher Love

What can you expect to change after you’ve gone through a basic chakra tuning session? You will find yourself moving more easily both through the three-dimensional world of consensus reality, and through other times and spaces that you can view in dreams and astral travel. It’s interesting that you’ll notice that you are much more attuned to everyone and everything around you. What you think and feel becomes reality much more readily.

You will have a deeper understanding of who you are and what your purpose on Earth is right now. Your path in life will be clear and you will have strong intuitive hunches. These will prove invaluable at bringing you to the right place at exactly the right time. With time and practice, you will gain the ability to slow or stop time, to change the past and select between possible futures, and gaze into remote places. You will be helping to raise consciousness everywhere as you raise your own level of clarity and brightness. The cords of light that connect between you and everything and everyone else will be brighter, and clearer.

