What Is The Law Of Attraction – 9 Reasons It May Not Be working For You

In this video I answer a question I get asked often – “What is the law of attraction”? I also discuss nine different reasons the law of attraction is not working to your liking. I could really rephrase that as, the law of attraction is always on and working – it’s just that a lot of people have trouble making it work for them – attracting what they want.

The beauty of the world around you, is that it shows you who and what you are – it acts as your reflection and when it comes to answering the question – “what is the law of attraction?” You will find that your reflection shows you, your current vibration and what you are attracting. This acts as a feedback mechanism that you have at your disposal. You can use this as a very powerful tool to improve your life.

(if you would rather read than watch a video – please go here to the article, what is the law of attraction)

Video – What Is The Law Of Attraction?

Disagree

When people argue against law of attraction they say things like;

“If I create my own reality, why on earth did I create this”?

“I can’t be creating my reality because I never would have chosen this”.

This is the main reason people struggle with the law of attraction. If you look at the larger picture as per the video – you find that these questions are answered for you.

How You Use Your Power To Create

You create the reality you experience in your life with your intent, thoughts, feelings and emotions. You are an energy being so these in turn create a tone or a vibration that acts as a magnet drawing toward you similar people, experiences or events. What you have created with your intent, thoughts, feeling and emotion is your reflection of you.

Remember that your dominant vibration draws situations of similar vibration to you. The reason it is difficult to control is that most of the time you are creating unconsciously attracting what you already are – instead of what you want. Think about this – because it has serious implications. It happens this way because you are not consciously aware of what you are thinking or what you believe. Thoughts generate emotions. Your emotions push you to make unconscious choices, often different to what you want deep down inside. The video shows you nine reasons this may be happening and if you want to take this further you should check out my online “Speed2Enlightenment” workshop where I teach you how to master this and other things with three steps.