Are you alone or are you lonely? This is an interview and discussion regarding alone vs lonely – why are you lonely and what’s missing from your life? I answer both questions. This is part of episode 7 of the now defunct radio show “Inspired By” where I was interviewed by Gaynor Lawton.
Here are some of the points covered;
- What’s the difference between being alone Vs lonely. Is there even a difference?
- Being part of a community can alleviate being alone but not loneliness.
- Society seems to condemn those that are alone or choose to be alone. Why do people think it’s wrong to be alone?
- We can easily stop being alone through community and society however advances in technology and convenience create opportunity for isolation and therefore facilitates being alone.
- Joining groups to combat loneliness or to stop being alone.
- Through these groups you can learn about about “Identity” & “Judgement”
- Community or Tribes – reflect that we are all one.
- The positives and negatives of a community.
- Past experiences and rejections often make people choose to be alone.
- When you are alone, what do you attract / reflect?
- Celebrity is the great irony – it creates the perception of being popular and living a full life however many celebrities cannot leave their house without a plan to avoid their fans – Are they lonely but never alone!
- For those of you who don’t realise we are all one it can be lonely in a crowded room!
- If you feel alone, you are not connected to your spiritual being. It’s your spiritual connection that allows you to conquer loneliness.
- How to connect spiritually
- How to stop loneliness
- Loneliness is a silent killer of people.
- Common distractions from loneliness – Alcohol – Drugs – Television
