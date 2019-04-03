Are you alone or are you lonely? This is an interview and discussion regarding alone vs lonely – why are you lonely and what’s missing from your life? I answer both questions. This is part of episode 7 of the now defunct radio show “Inspired By” where I was interviewed by Gaynor Lawton.

Here are some of the points covered;

What’s the difference between being alone Vs lonely. Is there even a difference?

Being part of a community can alleviate being alone but not loneliness.

Society seems to condemn those that are alone or choose to be alone. Why do people think it’s wrong to be alone?

We can easily stop being alone through community and society however advances in technology and convenience create opportunity for isolation and therefore facilitates being alone.

Joining groups to combat loneliness or to stop being alone.

Through these groups you can learn about about “Identity” & “Judgement”

Community or Tribes – reflect that we are all one.

The positives and negatives of a community.

Past experiences and rejections often make people choose to be alone.

When you are alone, what do you attract / reflect?

Celebrity is the great irony – it creates the perception of being popular and living a full life however many celebrities cannot leave their house without a plan to avoid their fans – Are they lonely but never alone!

For those of you who don’t realise we are all one it can be lonely in a crowded room!

If you feel alone, you are not connected to your spiritual being. It’s your spiritual connection that allows you to conquer loneliness.

How to connect spiritually

How to stop loneliness

Loneliness is a silent killer of people.

Common distractions from loneliness – Alcohol – Drugs – Television

