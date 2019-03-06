Trusting Your Intuition For Decisions & Direction

Intuition allows you insights that you would not normally have and that are hidden to others, this in turn allows for decisions and direction so that you can meet your higher purpose. Trusting your intuition comes from practice and self knowledge, the more you look, listen and then follow up to check accuracy, the more you will trust that it works. In order to develop intuition you need to be self aware and clear of the influence of emotion.

Trusting your Intuition makes sense. Intuition is an ideal tool for anyone that’s in a position of leadership. Leaders are decision makers and their decisions influence others as well as themselves. This is as simple as a parent making a decision for the family and extends to a CEO who’s decisions can effect the lives of thousands. You are a leader irrespective of what you do because you are entrusted with yourself and living your life is a series of decisions. You have the responsibility to move forward in your life and intuition will show you the way.

In a survey of 720 US Senior Executives representing companies of which eighty percent had annual revenues of over 500 million dollars. The majority (62%) said that it was often necessary to rely on gut feelings. A similar percentage said that when making decisions

“human insights must precede hard analytics” – You are not alone in trusting your intuition.