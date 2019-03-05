Find Your Passion, It’s Good For Your Soul

Find Your Passion is an interview with Aymen Fares about how pursuing your passion and / or hobby is good for your soul. From the now defunct “Inspired By” radio show with Gaynor Lawton.

Many people let go of their passions and hobbies – the things that they love because of time constraints or perhaps even laziness. I say, that doing what you love is good for your soul and is a vital part of your life. Don’t be one of the millions who has given up.

Have you thought about turning your hobby into a business? There are endless possibilities.

One of the common excuses people give – besides lack of time, is that they don’t know what they “should” do or that they don’t have a passion. This addressed alone with belief – you can’t do anything if you don’t believe it. Subscribe to my channel and watch the video to take a giant leap forward to find your passion.

About Aymen Fares:

Aymen Fares is an Intuitive Life Coach, Speaker and Author with clients all over the world. He is based in Melbourne Australia and is the editor of this web site. Find out more about Life Coaching with Aymen or join one of his Workshops by clicking on the link "Aymen Fares" above.

