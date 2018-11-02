Both men and women have masculine and feminine energy incorporated into their being. The characteristics and qualities of both sexes are present in all people. We live in a world of duality and we are tasked with balancing the two poles to make ourselves spiritually whole. We are each born of a gender and as such it’s our responsibility to find what it means to be that gender and then to balance its opposite characteristics into our being. This is how we heal as people. We reach inside and we find what we are resisting in regard to our gender and we release the negative energy around that issue. One of the keys to releasing that negative energy is to balance it with a suitable energy of the opposite gender.

Masculine And Feminine Energy

Male or masculine energy is the energy of action, doing and forward movement. It’s focused outward. How To Be A Man Become A Better Man

Female or feminine energy is the energy of support, being and creation. It’s focused inward.

If you are a male then first and foremost you need to focus on developing the male energies in a positive way. Too little male energy and you will not be functioning optimally. But to stay balanced you also need to incorporate female energy. The reverse is true if you are a female.To be whole you need to incorporate both masculine and feminine energy. You also need to balance this masculine and feminine energy.

Here are some basic examples;

I am a male so I am wired toward “doing” I had to learn to “be”

There are plenty of female “doers” who are out of balance because doing is masculine energy and they too need to learn how to just “be” without always “doing”.

Some males know how to “be” and they are not very action orientated so they can achieve their balance by learning to do more.

Balance Masculine And Feminine Energy

You need to do three things to help balance your masculine and feminine energy.

1. If you are a male, bring out or embrace the positive masculine qualities that you have and can identify inside you. If you are a female then you would bring out or embrace the feminine qualities that you have and can identify inside you.

2. You need to balance both the masculine and feminine energies inside you. This is done by bringing out the opposite gender’s positive energies that you can identify with or that you recognize inside of you.

3. You need to heal the energies of both genders inside you – you do this by finding what you have resistance to – in other words what you have negative emotion about. This is the signpost that leads to your healing. The process for this is at the end of this article.

Feminine Energy

Here is a list of typical feminine qualities to consider;

Adaptable

Affection

Attention to detail

Attractive due to physical appearance as opposed to achievement

Being

Calm

Comforting

Considerate

Communication

Compassion

Cooperative

Content

Creation

Creative

Dependent

Emotional

Emotionally expressive

Empathy

Family orientated

Friendly

Flow

Forgiving

Gentle

Gracious

Happy for others

Helpful

Intimacy

Intuition

Kindness

Life giving

Loving

Nurturing

Open minded

Passive

Patience

Peacemaker

Power

Radiance

Receptivity

Sensitive

Sensuality

Sexually passive

Sharing

Sophisticated

Submissive

Support

Surrender

Sympathetic

Tactful

Tenderness

Trusting

Thoughtful

Understanding

Vulnerable

Warmhearted

Yielding

Masculine Energy

Here is a list of typical masculine qualities to consider;

Action

Active

Adventurous

Ambitious

Analytical

Assertive

Attractive due to achievement as opposed to physical appearance

Authoritative

Aware

Competitive

Concentration

Confidence

Courage

Decisive

Deliberate

Determined

Dependable

Discipline

Direction

Doing

Dominant

Enterprising

Focus

Freedom

Independence

Insensitive

Integrity

Intellect

Inventive

Leadership

Logic

Loyalty

Methodical

Passion

Persistence

Purpose

Provider

Rational

Self confidence

Self discipline

Self reliance

Sexually aggressive

Socially orientated

Steady

Stability

Strength

Heal Your Masculine And Feminine Energy

Here are the steps you need to take to heal the masculine and feminine energies inside you. The first two steps give you the ability to accomplish everything else – so don’t skip them they are far more important than 99.9% of people realize.

1. You need to learn and practice the ability to be present.

2. You need to learn and practice the ability to stand apart from your thought process and see what your thoughts actually are.

3. You need to determine whether you have too much of your own genders qualities or too little.

Too little go to step 4. Too much go to step 5.

4. You need to wait until you feel something/anything negative or some sort of resistance to an issue that relates to your gender. This is the issue in regard to your gender that you can work on.

5. You need to wait until you feel something/anything negative or some sort of resistance to an issue that relates to the opposite gender. This is the issue in regard to the opposite gender you can work on.

The emotion is the key to what you need to address.

6. To address the emotion you need to find the driving thought/s that created it. This is impossible unless you have practiced steps 1 and 2.

7. Once you have the driver behind the emotion you can question this thought process or belief to expose the base fear behind it. When the base fear is brought to light, it dissipates. If you have done this correctly there will be no emotion/minimal emotion in the future around this issue. It’s normal to have to do this process several times around each line of thought.

Authors Details: Aymen Fares