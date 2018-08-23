The Reason You Worry & Why You Can’t Stop It

Worry Is Negative Goal Setting

Did you know worry is negative goal setting?

If you understand that your thoughts create your future reality you will see “worry” as a major problem. Once it starts it’s like virus. It spreads and it’s hard to stop…

Of course there is way to stop it which I’ll get to soon, but It’s a pretty common problem that a lot of people have.

I was having a coffee with a client on Monday (let’s call her Mandy)

Mandy Worries

Mandy was just starting as an entrepreneur and it turned out she didn’t have a lot of money and she was worried… In fact she worried a lot. She was worried about her modest rental home, was it good enough and what would people think of it?

She was worried about her car – it was getting old, but at the moment, she couldn’t afford to update it.

Her new start up business was a big concern, where will her clients come from, will they buy from her and was she doing a good job – solving their problems

and providing what they need?

She was worried about her family – keeping her husband happy. Making sure the kids were well fed and healthy, ensuring they were getting a good education.

Not having enough money was always on her mind. There were so many things she couldn’t afford at the moment – new shoes, dinner dates with hubby a holiday, there were so many things she was missing out on

Last but not least she was worried about being good enough – was she good enough?

Eric Worries

Then yesterday I was having a coffee with a client (let’s call him Eric)

Eric was an old hand at being an entrepreneur, he was in his 23rd year and unlike Mandy he had a lot of money.

Like Mandy he was worried. In fact he worried a lot.

He was worried about his modest 5 million dollar home, was it good enough and what would people think of it? Some of his friends had mansions.

He was worried about his car – his three year old Porsche had done more than thirty thousand kilometres now. He had his eye on the latest model but couldn’t afford to update it at the moment as he had just spent a large part of his spare cash on a boat.

His well established business was of great concern. Where will his new clients come from, will they buy from him and was he doing a good job, solving the problems of his existing clients by providing what they need?

He was worried about his family. He had to keep his wife happy, make sure the kids were well fed and healthy. Ensure they were getting a good private education at one of Melbourne’s top schools.

Not having enough money was always on his mind. There were so many things he couldn’t afford at the moment. He wanted to retire on the same income that he was receiving from his business now.

Last but not least he was worried about being good enough – was he good enough?

Worry Is Worry

So whats the point? Worry is worry no matter your circumstances and Its all in your mind – the trick is to learn how to master your mind.

Worry is a strong sign of anxiety and emotional pain. Worry itself is emotional pain. You feel bad when you worry – and it’s often out of your control because it’s a habit.

It’s the hidden emotion in worry that traps you in this negative pattern. The emotion traps you in the habit.

The only solution is removing the emotion and changing the habit of worry.

…and it can be done.

